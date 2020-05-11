Mark Zuckerberg needs to check your dog's ID
Facebook, the epitome of data protection, now requires users to send over copies of their driver’s licenses when locked out of their account.It seems like a decent step, except when it comes to the estimated 2.4 percent of active accounts dedicated to people’s pets.That’s roughly 22.9 million profiles, according to CNN.33-year-old Emily Doucet posted a tweet explaining that she’d been locked out of her dog’s Facebook account.and was told by the social media platform that she could not regain access until she presented a valid driver’s license — for her dog.Doucet is not too bothered by it, but told the outlet she was amused by several of the responses to her now-viral tweet.One person even shared a very similar story — with a chaotic twist."...my boss needed a FB account to create our official business page.
Rightfully wary of the FB overlords, she signed her dog up.
That was 16 years ago"."The dog is now long dead, & we got locked out of the account in February"."So we’re having to admit to literal famous people that no, they cannot go live on our FB account" ."because it’s owned by a dead dog who does not have a birth certificate & FB thinks we’re lying"