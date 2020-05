Lockdown Diaries: Pooja Hegde gets a new haircut at home Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 weeks ago Lockdown Diaries: Pooja Hegde gets a new haircut at home Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde is quite active on social media. The actress never fails to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures and videos. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Short and new! Pooja Hegde gets a new haircut amid lockdown Pooja Hegde has chopped her long tresses. She now sports shoulder-length hair. The Housefull 4 (2019)...

Mid-Day - Published 2 weeks ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this