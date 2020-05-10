Watch: Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS, Delhi

Global  

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been discharged from AIIMS, Delhi.

AIIMS official confirmed that Singh has been discharged on medical advice.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS on May 10 following chest pain.

87-year-old Singh was shifted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro tower.

In 2009, Singh underwent successful coronary bypass surgery at AIIMS. Manmohan Singh currently represents Rajasthan in Rajya Sabha.

He served as India's Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014.

