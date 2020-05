4 Arrests Made In Connection To Triple Shooting In Elkton Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 hours ago 4 Arrests Made In Connection To Triple Shooting In Elkton Police made four arrests overnight in Monday's triple shooting in Elkton, including a mother and her two sons, but one suspect remains at-large and police say he should be considered "armed and dangerous." 0

