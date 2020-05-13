Vocal about local: CAPF canteens to sell made-in-India products from June | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:08s - Published 2 hours ago Vocal about local: CAPF canteens to sell made-in-India products from June | Oneindia News Chidambaram says PM gave the nation a headline and blank page, now Finance Minister will fill out details; Paramilitary forces' canteen will sell only Indian-made products to honour PM's call to be "vocal about local"; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman will reveal what the Rs 20 lakh crore financial assistance package announced by PM Modi entails; Meanwhile, a ghastly terror attack on maternity ward in Kabul, killing babies, mothers and nurses stuns the world. #NirmalaSitharaman #AtmanirbharBharat 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend