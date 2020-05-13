Bill to get money to hog farmers

Representative Steve King is in full support of the bill

Some are faced with the tough choice of euthanizing hogs.

Representative steve king wants to make sure they're getting reimbursed for those kills.

Outbreaks at packing plants across the country are making pork products like this harder to find at the stores?

On the other side of the supply chain, pork farmers are having to euthanize good quality hogs that should be on our store shelves.

According to representative king, nearly ?

Million hogs could end up euthanized.

In the bill he's drafting right now, pork farmers would be reimbursed for those hogs at a percentage of the market rate on the week they were put down.

There are some exceptions... packer owned and foreign owned hogs would not be eligible under it's a tragedy, it just breaks my heart to see this have to happen, but these producers don't have a choice.

This is backed up because of the virus and it's backed up because of government orders.

King also told me he expects to easily get democrats on board with the bill?

He says he worked many times across the aisle back when he was on the house agriculture committee.

