Stay at Home Order Set to Expire

KIMT is taking a closer look at what that means for retail stores, malls, and other Main St.

Xxx we begin tonight with big announcement s from the minnesota and iowa governors.

Xxx when the stay at home order ends on may 18th, we're replacing it with a new order that brings back more of the social interactions that are so important in life, but still ask for minnesotans to stay safe.

All restrictions currently lifted in iowa's 77 counties, will be expanded statewide, and will include restaurants, fitness centers, salons, barber shops, message mark your calendars... this monday is a huge day for minnesota.

The state's sta?a?home order will expire.

That means retail stores?

Malls?

And other main street businesses can operate at 50 percent occupancy as long as they have social distancing plans.

It will be replaced with a new "stay safe minnesota" order.

The state will continue to urge residents to stay close to home but allows for gatherings of 10 people or less.

Walz is also directing his cabinet to assemble similar guidance on how to safely r?open bars... restaurants... barbershops... and salons 2 states?

2 very different speeds when it comes to reopening.

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city where more businesses have the green light to switch on their open sign.

We'll check in with him in just a moment.

But first?

Kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live in the med city?

With what things could look like as businesses begin to reopen.

George and katie?

Like you mentioned?

Retail businesses like the ones here in downtown rochester will be able to reopen monday at 5?percent occupancy... and they must have social distancing plans in place.

Governor walz says what we are doing is slowly "moving the dial".

Governor tim walz calls this pandemic a hard, cold reality that far exceeds minnesota's harshest winters.

Today, though, the governor took a bold step.

"i was a little surprised the governor went as quickly as he did with the reopen."

Mayor kim norton says businesses including hair salons... restaurants and bars will have to operate differently once they are permitted to reopen.

"it is a challenge and we know that?

They are very personal services like hair salons and nail salons and the like and barbors.

We really are going to have to count on them."

Small businesses have taken a brutal hit.

Abe sauer?

The owner of old abe coffee shop?

Says his shop has already lost a quarter of its annual income.

"if we break even this year, that is basically our goal now."

Sauer predicts a very different normal for restaurants.

"i personally think delivery takeout and outdoor seating is going to be the future for a lot of food and beverage businesses."

As governor walz turns the dial ever so slightly, there is a measure of optimism.

"this is a sustainable normal, what walz announcing he will extend the state's peacetime emergency until june 12.

It gives the him the power to issue executive orders... like reinstating the sta?a?

Home order and closing businesses.

Live in rochester ib kimt news