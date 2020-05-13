The World Health Organization Warns 'This Virus May Never Go Away'
|
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The World Health Organization Warns 'This Virus May Never Go Away'
The WHO announced on Wednesday that the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 could become endemic.
Endemic viruses are regularly found among particular people or in a certain area.
The WHO went on to warn that the virus will probably keep circulating and said it will take a “massive effort” to counter it.
WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told an online briefing; "this virus may never go away,".