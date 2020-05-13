Rs 30,000 crore emergency fund through NABARD, 3 crore farmers to benefit: FM Sitharaman
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced that Rs 30,000 crores additional emergency working capital funding through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be given and is expected to benefit 3 crore farmers.
Finance Minister unveiled the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package on May 14.