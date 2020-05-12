Global  

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - Official Announcement Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Check out the official announcement trailer for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC!

Release Date: September 4, 2020

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September

The remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is official. Publisher Activision announced the combo...
RocketKnight66

Rocketchu RT @ReplacementArt: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 (PS4) https://t.co/EYWN3jKH81 4 minutes ago

BattleUpSaber

Maxx RT @nocontxtsonic: Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 Remastered (2020) https://t.co/TNaudIl44j 5 minutes ago

Daver_16

David this is very exciting #PS4 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster - Official Announcement Trailer https://t.co/1sEFBAxKVL 19 minutes ago

zacariasxatt

HCM 🏴 RT @Scaaaaaaarlet: Yeah yeah sure everyone's hyped for the Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake, but I'm still waiting for a remake of Disney's Extr… 21 minutes ago

conkstan

coke fan 🖤 thank u nessie and gareth !!!!! @sk8rfish the new Tony Hawk: Pro Skater games look amazing! 23 minutes ago

HypnosTheOne

Justin RT @TonyHawkTheGame: #THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Ava… 24 minutes ago

sylodani

es🍒 @bombsfall @transgamerthink Can't believe the Tony Hawk Pro Skater remake already has bugs and it's not even out yet smh 24 minutes ago

bam_itssam

Sam RT @Variety: Pro skater Tony Hawk was revealed to be the Elephant when he sang The Cure’s “Friday I’m in Love” https://t.co/hc1kbAYNK8 http… 27 minutes ago


