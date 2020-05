Katy Perry shocked viewers of MasterChef Australia after making seductive jokes during a taste session on the hit reality series.



Recent related videos from verified sources Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News



Video chatting app Houseparty rallied Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris and more stars for the ultimate virtual bash this weekend. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:04 Published 17 hours ago Katy Perry announces new album 'KP5' will be released in August



The singer used Amazon Alexa to let her fans know when they can expect the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017's 'Witness'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 23 hours ago