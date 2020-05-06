Global  

Frank Thomas: It's a delicate time for MLB owners and players to be arguing over money

Duration: 00:53s
Frank Thomas joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the ongoing financial dilemma between baseball players and the MLB team owners.

Hear why Frank Thomas believes that the players and owners should not be fighting over money while the the country is in the middle of a pandemic.

