Saving a Deer that Jumped into the Hudson River

Occurred on May 6, 2020 / Weehawken, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: In the middle of the day, a deer jumped a fence in Weehawken NJ and straight into the Hudson River.

This is a highly congested city area, so seeing a deer running around the middle in the day, let alone swimming in the Hudson River, is rare.

The deer was swimming around for about two hours -- even swimming right under a building into a drain pipe until it was courageously rescued by local authorities by boat.