Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths Monday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
MSDH reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths Monday

MSDH reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths Monday

The state health department reported 136 new cases of the coronavirus and seven new deaths Monday, May 18.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MSDH reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths Monday

Now to the latest on the coronavirus cases in the magnolia state the state reported 98 current outbreaks of the coronavirus at long term facilities across the state and we you look at the latest report the state announced 136 new cases with seven new deaths the state total is now up to 11- thousand-432 cases since the state began reporting on march 11th with the seven new reported deaths...and that does include two local deaths...one from lowndes county and the other from yalobusha county so now the state's total death count stands at 528.... again...two of the new deaths reported today were from about two weeks ago on may 5.

If we look at the numbers across our viewing area... monroe county is reporting the largest number of cases of the virus with cases lee county now with cases chickasaw county with heading south... the state is reporting cases confirmed cases of the virus in attala county.... noxubee ... lowndes ..

Oktibbeha county ... in the western part of our viewing area..

The state is reporting there are confirmed cases of the



Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand logs 6 new Covid cases, no deaths Monday

The government on Monday reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in Thailand to 3,015....
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.com


China Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases

China has reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its second consecutive double-digit increase...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersMENAFN.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NealEllis16

Neal Ellis RT @wtva9news: MSDH reports 136 new #coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths Monday. https://t.co/CUzAP3ixqg | Image: @msdh https://t.co/1vTTTLt5Q8 1 hour ago

WCBINEWS

WCBI News One of those deaths was in Lowndes County and one was in Yalobusha County. https://t.co/tR1kmVvftk 3 hours ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News MSDH reports 136 new #coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths Monday. https://t.co/CUzAP3ixqg | Image: @msdh https://t.co/1vTTTLt5Q8 3 hours ago

BrandonPowe2

Brandon Powe RT @wtva9news: The state health department reported 318 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 new deaths Friday, May 15. https://t.co/95gxXbO… 3 days ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News The state health department reported 318 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 new deaths Friday, May 15. https://t.co/95gxXbOBo3 3 days ago

TanyaWTVA

Tanya Carter WTVA RT @wtva9news: Here is Wednesday's update from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). https://t.co/T0X3dRIPL6 5 days ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News Here is Wednesday's update from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). https://t.co/T0X3dRIPL6 5 days ago

coronavirus2019

COVID-19 Updates As of 12 May 20 Mississippi Department of Health reports 9674 Total Cases 435 Deaths #Mississippi #Coronavirus… https://t.co/aSIe9ByXW5 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports 87 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths And 822 Additional Cases [Video]

Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports 87 New Coronavirus-Related Deaths And 822 Additional Cases

Pa. reports 87 new coronavirus-related deaths and 822 additional cases. This brings the statewide death toll to 4,505 and case count to 63,056. There have been 277,553 people who have tested negative.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published
Allegheny Co. Reports No New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 38 Additional Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Reports No New Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 38 Additional Cases

Allegheny County reports no new coronavirus-related deaths and 38 additional cases. This keeps the county death toll at 143 and brings the case count to 1,641.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published