MSDH reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths Monday

The state health department reported 136 new cases of the coronavirus and seven new deaths Monday, May 18.

Now to the latest on the coronavirus cases in the magnolia state the state reported 98 current outbreaks of the coronavirus at long term facilities across the state and we you look at the latest report the state announced 136 new cases with seven new deaths the state total is now up to 11- thousand-432 cases since the state began reporting on march 11th with the seven new reported deaths...and that does include two local deaths...one from lowndes county and the other from yalobusha county so now the state's total death count stands at 528.... again...two of the new deaths reported today were from about two weeks ago on may 5.

