Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amphan Cyclone: Telecom Secretary assures generation of SMS alerts for evacuation

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Amphan Cyclone: Telecom Secretary assures generation of SMS alerts for evacuation

Amphan Cyclone: Telecom Secretary assures generation of SMS alerts for evacuation

Telecom Department Secretary Anshu Prakash on Amphan Cyclone's effect on telecommunication said that SMS alerts will be generated to people in affected districts, for evacuation.

It is upto the state governments that in what frequency they want to send alerts.

Telecom Secretary assured that it's free of cost and it will be in local languages.

"Intra-circle roaming will continue after cyclone crosses," he added.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash informed that Telecom service providers have been asked to arrange sufficient number of generator sets with enough diesel and station in all districts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @PIB_India: Telecom cables, antennas and towers get damaged during a cyclone as strong as this, disaster preparedness plan has been oper… 57 minutes ago

AshoKumarGanta

Ashok Kumar Ganta RT @PIB_India: After the passing of #Amphan cyclone, intra-circle roaming will be operational, i.e., subscribers will be able to latch on t… 1 hour ago

alap003319

🇮🇳 Alap 🇮🇳 RT @PBNS_India: @NDRFHQ @IAF_MCC @Indiametdept After the passing of #Amphan cyclone, intra-circle roaming will be operational, i.e., subscr… 2 hours ago