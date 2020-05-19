Amphan Cyclone: Telecom Secretary assures generation of SMS alerts for evacuation

Telecom Department Secretary Anshu Prakash on Amphan Cyclone's effect on telecommunication said that SMS alerts will be generated to people in affected districts, for evacuation.

It is upto the state governments that in what frequency they want to send alerts.

Telecom Secretary assured that it's free of cost and it will be in local languages.

"Intra-circle roaming will continue after cyclone crosses," he added.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash informed that Telecom service providers have been asked to arrange sufficient number of generator sets with enough diesel and station in all districts.