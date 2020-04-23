FIR registered against UP Congress president at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered by Uttar Pradesh Police against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow.

Agra Additional SP (West), Ravi Kumar said, "As per MHA guidelines you need to apply for permission for inter-state bus movement after which pass is issued and permission is granted.

They hadn't applied and therefore didn't have the pass."