Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruce Springsteen Joins Dropkick Murphys for First-Ever Empty Stadium Gig at Fenway Park

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Bruce Springsteen Joins Dropkick Murphys for First-Ever Empty Stadium Gig at Fenway Park

Bruce Springsteen Joins Dropkick Murphys for First-Ever Empty Stadium Gig at Fenway Park

Bruce Springsteen Joins Dropkick Murphys for First-Ever Empty Stadium Gig at Fenway Park The Boss will participate in the punk rockers' 'Streaming Outta Fenway' gig at the home of the Boston Red Sox on May 29.

Springsteen will join them on two songs from a remote location as they make history as the first act to play to no crowd at the 40,000-capacity field.

Dropkick Murphys, via Facebook Dropkick Murphys, via Facebook Dropkick Murphys, via Facebook

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dropkick Murphys, Bruce Springsteen staging historic Fenway Park concert with no audience

Bruce Springsteen will join Dropkick Murphys remotely as the Celtic rockers play an empty Fenway Park...
USATODAY.com - Published

Yankees fan Bruce Springsteen gets guest gig at virtual concert in Boston's Fenway Park

Bruce Springsteen will join Boston's Dropkick Murphys remotely to perform inside an empty Fenway...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bruce Springsteen to join Dropkick Murphys for first-ever empty gig at Boston's Fenway Park [Video]

Bruce Springsteen to join Dropkick Murphys for first-ever empty gig at Boston's Fenway Park

Bruce Springsteen will be the special guest remotely when Dropkick Murphys play the first-ever empty show at Fenway Park in Boston on May 29.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published
Roger Clemens On How Strange It Would Be To Pitch In An Empty Stadium [Video]

Roger Clemens On How Strange It Would Be To Pitch In An Empty Stadium

Former Red Sox great Roger Clemens told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche it would be odd to pitch without any fans in the stands.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:46Published