Bruce Springsteen Joins Dropkick Murphys for First-Ever Empty Stadium Gig at Fenway Park The Boss will participate in the punk rockers' 'Streaming Outta Fenway' gig at the home of the Boston Red Sox on May 29.

Springsteen will join them on two songs from a remote location as they make history as the first act to play to no crowd at the 40,000-capacity field.

