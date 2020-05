SOS Benson: All registered voters to receive applications to vote by mail Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:21s - Published 23 minutes ago SOS Benson: All registered voters to receive applications to vote by mail Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says all Michigan registered voters will receive an absentee ballot to vote by mail in the August and November elections. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Act now to get your ballot for the Ohio primary election



Registered voters have until April 28 to return absentee ballots in Ohio’s first vote-by-mail extended primary. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:08 Published on April 2, 2020