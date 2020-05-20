Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:37s - Published 1 hour ago Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in its wake, Kolkata airport flooded, cars and buses overturned, trees uprooted, thousands of houses damaged; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls super cyclone a catastrophe, claims damages over Rs 1 lakh crore expected; Airports Authority of India releases guidelines for passengers and airlines to resume flights from May 25th; Meanwhile doctors in China say the virus could be changing as witnessed in a new cluster of outbreak in the country and more news 0

