Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News

Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News

Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in its wake, Kolkata airport flooded, cars and buses overturned, trees uprooted, thousands of houses damaged; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls super cyclone a catastrophe, claims damages over Rs 1 lakh crore expected; Airports Authority of India releases guidelines for passengers and airlines to resume flights from May 25th; Meanwhile doctors in China say the virus could be changing as witnessed in a new cluster of outbreak in the country and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aseerahmed

Aseer Ahmed RT @LogicalIndians: Two months after India imposed a nationwide #lockdown due to the #coronavirus pandemic, some domestic commercial passen… 48 seconds ago

venkata_ramani

Dr. Venkat RT @deveshkumarbjp: *Classes 10 & 12 #boardexam to begin soon, with conditions *Domestic commercial passenger flights to resume from May 25… 3 minutes ago

SBSPunjabi

SBS Punjabi Nearly two months after India went into lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the government has announced… https://t.co/cfE2pMlngb 5 minutes ago

hirensojitra25

Hiren Sojitra RT @htTweets: #CoronavirusPandemic | AAI issues SOP as domestic flights set to resume https://t.co/a9GwMP4sSQ https://t.co/3OlAbLuRgh 6 minutes ago

dev_k97

Dev Kishan Rules For Domestic Flights: What Is Allowed At Airports, What Isn't SOPs for airline passengers have been announced… https://t.co/KuWE7ilf8e 6 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #CoronavirusPandemic | AAI issues SOP as domestic flights set to resume https://t.co/a9GwMP4sSQ https://t.co/3OlAbLuRgh 7 minutes ago

Perinealpicasso

Archan Khandekar RT @Krittivasm: India will resume domestic flights from May 25. I noticed some skepticism about flying amid the #CoronaPandemic. Here’s a t… 7 minutes ago

worldwideir

worldwideir.blogspot.com News publisher: Coronavirus lockdown: India to resume domestic flights from 25 may https://t.co/eWZLrJHbDY https://t.co/fKprF9BscC 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Newsom Says Guidelines To Resume Film, TV Production To Be Released Monday [Video]

Newsom Says Guidelines To Resume Film, TV Production To Be Released Monday

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday promised film and television industry leaders that new state guidelines would allow production to start up again in some counties, providing relief to workers forced to stop..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:35Published
Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th. Cyclonic..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published