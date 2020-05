'The Lovebirds' Stars Talk Importance Of People of Color in Love Oncreen Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 04:41s - Published 1 day ago 'The Lovebirds' Stars Talk Importance Of People of Color in Love Oncreen ESSENCE talks to the stars of the movie, "The Lovebirds," about seeing people of color being on screen and in love and also being the executive producers of such a diverse film. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Baseball kids share hilarious message about staying home



As many people across the U.S. continue to stay in their homes amid a global health crisis. young baseball players around the nation have come together to reiterate the importance of staying at home... Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:24 Published on April 14, 2020 Influencer faces backlash after leaving NYC with family in RV



A New York City-based influencer is facing a wave of criticism... after she shared that her family of seven decided to break quarantine to travel in an RV. Naomi Davis’s parenting blog Love Taza has.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:19 Published on April 1, 2020