Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Viewer Questions About Coronavirus

One woman wants to know if it is safe for her family to visit over Memorial Day weekend.



Recent related videos from verified sources Can I get the new Covid-19 antibody test?



A test to determine whether people have been infected with coronavirus in the past has been approved by health officials and will be rolled out across the country from next week. Here, we answer the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:54 Published 3 hours ago What Do The Updated CDC Guidelines Mean? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions



WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:49 Published 19 hours ago