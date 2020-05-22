Woman dies after accident in Rome

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit by a car while riding her bike through an intersection on Black River Boulevard in Rome Thursday night.

This is video from just after it happened shortly before midnight.

Police say the two people on their bikes were struck at the intersection of black river boulevard and east dominick street...right near fort stanwix.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene....a man on a separate bike was taken to university hospital by mercy flight.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

This is video from from the same scene a couple of hours ago...as investigators were on scene all night long.

Police say there were two people in the vehicle that struck the bikers.

Neither was injured in the crash.

Police so far have not yet released the names of any of the parties involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

So far no word if any charges will be filed against the driver.

Black river boulevard between brook street and ace place remains closed at this hour.

