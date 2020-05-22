Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman dies after accident in Rome

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Woman dies after accident in Rome

Woman dies after accident in Rome

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit by a car while riding her bike through an intersection on Black River Boulevard in Rome Thursday night.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Died and another is injured after being struck by a car while riding their bikes late last night in rome.

This is video from just after it happened shortly before midnight.

Police say the two people on their bikes were struck at the intersection of black river boulevard and east dominick street...right near fort stanwix.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene....a man on a separate bike was taken to university hospital by mercy flight.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

This is video from from the same scene a couple of hours ago...as investigators were on scene all night long.

Police say there were two people in the vehicle that struck the bikers.

Neither was injured in the crash.

Police so far have not yet released the names of any of the parties involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

So far no word if any charges will be filed against the driver.

Black river boulevard between brook street and ace place remains closed at this hour.

One person was rushed to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CCTNews

Carroll County Times Police say a Pennsylvania woman died on a highway after jumping out of a moving pickup truck in Carroll County in t… https://t.co/HwMzVz3LHj 2 days ago

AAMan57605882

AA Man RT @ie_seven: #ICYMI | A 24-year-old man died after being thrashed by a mob when his two-wheeler hit a woman in a tea estate in Assam’s Jor… 2 days ago

ie_seven

Indian Express Seven #ICYMI | A 24-year-old man died after being thrashed by a mob when his two-wheeler hit a woman in a tea estate in A… https://t.co/ANcnH0vtmc 2 days ago

aboutregional

About Regional A woman has died and a man has been injured following an accident near Junee on Sunday https://t.co/4ZotyeZihk https://t.co/Ku1c0f7Vbz 2 days ago

MichaelJBenelli

big mike v RT @baltimoresun: Police say a Pennsylvania woman has died on a highway after jumping out of a moving pickup truck in the midst of an argum… 2 days ago

baltimoresun

The Baltimore Sun Police say a Pennsylvania woman has died on a highway after jumping out of a moving pickup truck in the midst of an… https://t.co/oujFm0TX0a 2 days ago

VSNMaryland

Verdant Square Network DC-MD Pennsylvania woman dies after exiting moving pickup truck in Carroll County https://t.co/4cODnPxKNj https://t.co/pvPywweXYX 2 days ago

Kate_Chase

Kate J Chase RT @wcax: Vermont State Police say an elderly woman is dead after an ATV accident in Ryegate. https://t.co/s0oKPTtCQu 3 days ago