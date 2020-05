NYCLU Suing Gov. Cuomo Over Continued Ban On Protesters Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 days ago NYCLU Suing Gov. Cuomo Over Continued Ban On Protesters The New York Civil Liberties Union is suing Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not allowing small groups of protesters to gather. 0

