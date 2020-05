Sheriff department says they are done for the day but not done with the search.



Recent related videos from verified sources Questions Mount As Suzanne Morphew Remains Missing For 1 Week



Following an influx of tips, investigators continued their search efforts on Saturday in the case of a missing Chaffee County woman. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:56 Published 5 days ago Investigators say they believe they found item belonging to missing Chaffee County woman



A search in the area west of County Road 225 and U.S. Highway 50 outside of Maysville on Friday did not lead to further insights into the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, the Chaffee County Sheriff.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:25 Published 1 week ago