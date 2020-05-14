Youth pack boxes for virtual primary party

You should have already received your ballot in the mail for the primary election on June second.

WMAR2 NEWSEDDIE KADHIM STOPPED BY THEGARAGE IN STATION NORTH WHEREA GROUP OF YOUNG PEOPLE ISPUTTING TOGETHER BOXES....TOMAKE THE MAIL IN VOTINGEXPERIENCE FUN AND EASY.Take pkg A warehouse full ofyoung workers.

Packing boxesto drive more young people tothe polls.

Derrick Chase Standup Baltimore 15:33:1━15:33:28“There is a leadership crisisin Baltimore.

We know andunderstand if we donthe right leaders in placethan Baltimore can go left orgo right.

Everything thatwithen our power to supportorganizations thatsteer Baltimore in the rightdirection webehind that” Community leaderDerrick Chase with Stand UpBaltimore converted his eventspace into a workshop to makethe boxes for Baltimore Votesand Black Girls vote.

Just OurYouth Groupthat guides underprivilegedyoung people is taking care ofthe packing.

Lonnie WalkerJust Our Youth Baltimore15:37:4━15:37:49“Some ofthem are first time voters soto get them excited and theirfriends excited on why weshould be voting is awesome.They are excited they areresearching the candidates”Eddie kadhim bridge15:56:4━15:56:57“The bigquestion... whatEverything is geared towardsgetting people to send thatballot in.

Theyfrom local businesses likeBerger cookies theythis information card to tellyou how to vote and of courselots of swag from localbusinesses all aimed atgetting people to send thatballot in” Sam NoveyBaltimore Votes15:30:3━15:30:39“We havevote early day next weekend.

Agreat car parade the noboundaries coalition isleading and a party at themailbox” You just have to goto Baltimore Votes website toregister to vote and commit toJOINING THE virtual party atthe mailbox on Election Day.In Baltimore Eddie KadhimWMAR2 News.THE DEADLINE TO REQUEST