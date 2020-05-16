Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' out now Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:20s - Published 1 day ago Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' out now Actress Madhuri Dixit debut single "Candle" is finally out now. She took to Instagram to share the news. #Madhuridixit #Madhuridixitnene #Candle 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor laud Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' As soon as Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made her singing debut from her hope anthem...

Mid-Day - Published 6 hours ago



Madhuri Dixit turns singer, debut single ‘Candle’ to release on Saturday The Bollywood actor-dancer said that the music and its lyrics bring a lot of positivity and define...

Hindu - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like