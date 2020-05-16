Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' out now

Actress Madhuri Dixit debut single "Candle" is finally out now.
She took to Instagram to share the news.
#Madhuridixit #Madhuridixitnene #Candle
Madhuri LatinoAmerica RT @filmibeat: Madhuri Dixit's Debut Single 'Candle': Actress Dedicates Her Anthem Of Hope To Frontline Workers! https://t.co/9USxUTikG4 #m… 8 minutes ago
Madhuri LatinoAmerica RT @republic: Madhuri Dixit releases her debut single 'Candle', dedicates it to frontline workers https://t.co/EgGDmX7R3T 10 minutes ago
Proud to be Madhurian RT @BizAsia: Check this out! #MadhuriDixitNene 's debut single is out! Listen to #Candle here: https://t.co/LUVwJGP48z
#CandleByMadhuri #… 7 hours ago
Proud to be Madhurian RT @KTCityTimes: The lovely @MadhuriDixit has released her debut single, #Candle, a song she hopes inspires her fans. Listen to it here: ht… 7 hours ago
WION Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit has released her debut single Candle
@MadhuriDixit
https://t.co/p0SnMwt4m5 15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit shares teaser of her first single 'Candle'Actress Madhuri Dixit, fondly called the 'dancing diva' is all set to debut as a singer.