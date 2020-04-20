Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond Movie Trailer HD - Based on Terje Formoe's theatre play "Captain Sabertooth and the Chase for the Magic Diamond", characters, environments, stories, songs and more relates to his Captain Sabertooth universe.

In a dark jungle somewhere in the Caribbean, the young boy Marco is fleeing from the terrible wizard Maga Kahn and his army of ape soldiers.

Marco has stolen a magic diamond that can fulfill wishes at full moon.

Soon, the infamous Captain Sabertooth hears about the Magic Diamond and decides to take it... However, he mistakes the keeper of it for one of his former young pirates, Pinky.

After a dangerous journey to Maga Kahn’s island, Pinky and Marco realize they have more in common than to save the diamond from both, Captain Sabertooth’s and Maga Kahn’s hands.

Directors: Rasmus A.

Directors: Rasmus A.

Sivertsen, Marit Moum Aune Author of original story: Terje Formoe Script: Karsten Fullu Producers: Ove Heiborg, Heidi Palm Sandberg, Eirik Smidesang Slåen Cast Kyrre Haugen Sydness as Captain Sabertooth (voice) Robyn Dempsey as Veronica (voice) Tighe Wardell as Pinky (voice) Phonsie Wardell as Marco (voice) Luke Griffin as Maga Kahn (voice) Mary Murray as Sirima (voice) Brendan McDonald as Longfinger and Benjamin (voice)