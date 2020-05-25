Veterans Quarantined In Aurora Nursing Home Get Touching Military Tribute On Memorial Day Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:32s - Published now Veterans Quarantined In Aurora Nursing Home Get Touching Military Tribute On Memorial Day Veterans quarantined at the Veteran's Community Living Center at Fitzsimons couldn't go to the cemetery to pay their respects to their fallen comrades on Memorial Day, so volunteers with the American Legion brought a military ceremony to them. 0

