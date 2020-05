Bouche Memorial

SPECIAL MEANINGFOR MANY, BUTESPECIALLY ONELOCAL FAMILY....NBC 26'SCHANCELLORJOHNSON SHOWS USHOW A TRACK FULLOF RACERS... ISBRINGING BACKMEMORIES OF ALOVED ONE.NATSEverybody gettingtogether and rememberinghim.

It's great.IT WASN'T YOURTYPICAL PARADE OFCARS ON SATURDAYIN ALGOMA....NATSDOZENS OF RACERSLINED THE STREETSIN MEMORY OFRACING FAN, NATHANBOUCHE...He was a good kid and hemust have been foreveryone to be doing thisfor us.

We must have didsomething right.NATHAN BOUCHE DIEDIN A FARM ACCIDENTIN 2004...This car was suppsoed tobe his.

He was supposedto race it.AND EVERY YEARSINCE 2009.... HISSISTER MICHELLE ANDHER FAMILY HAS HELDA MEMORIAL RACE INHIS HONOR, BUT DUETO COVID-19 SHE HADTO CHANGE COURSE...I was annoyed because Ilook forward to this everyyear.

When the racewasn't going to happen Idecided to do somethingspecial to surprise themwith a race car parade.AND HOW DID HERPARENTS REACT TOTHE SURPRISE...I can't say it out loud.No I didn't see it coming,we're just getting togetherand be happy.

It was justsupposed to be our littlegroup here, it was verysurprising.AND FOR THOSE WHOPARTICIPATED IN THEPARADE, IT WAS JUSTAS SPECIAL FOR THEMAS WELL....Something that I think he'lllook back on and I'll lookback on for quite a while Ithink it meant a lot to themand it meant a lot toeveryone that was in theparade together.I was really happy, itbrought tears to my eyesright a way.

Seeing themsurprised made my day.WHILE THIS YEAR'SCAR PARADE MADETHE BOUCHE'S DAY...THEY HAVEDIFFERENT PLANSFOR THE FUTURE...We will be back at thetrack next year!IN ALGOMA...TODAY WAS ONE TOREMEMBER ANDHONOR THOSE WHO