Castle Rock Restaurant Sues State

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:31s - Published
C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock filed a lawsuit against the state, Tri-County Health Department and Gov.

Jared Polis.

Related videos from verified sources

Colorado Shut Down Restaurant Packed On Mother's Day, Defied Order Open Anyway [Video]

Colorado Shut Down Restaurant Packed On Mother's Day, Defied Order Open Anyway

Nick Puckett/Reuters A Colorado restaurant has been shut down down for disobeying the state's public health orders amid the pandemic. Footage from C&C Coffee and Kitchen on Sunday and Monday showed..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
Coloradans weigh in on C&C Breakfast restaurant reopening [Video]

Coloradans weigh in on C&C Breakfast restaurant reopening

After video of a Castle Rock restaurant packed with people went viral over the weekend, Coloradans are weighing in on safer-at-home orders from the state and the need for the community to continue..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:26Published