Stock Gains Ease Tuesday, But Consumer Stocks Soar

The market mood is still highly optimistic as Novavax says it's ready to move its coronavirus vaccine testing along.
YEE 🇪🇷ኤርትራ YEE 🇺🇸ሃገረይ U.S. stock futures rose with global equities on Tuesday as further moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns in major eco… https://t.co/6uZwIYVXM7 7 hours ago
Equity indices erase early gains, Bharti Airtel drops 6 pc on stake saleEquity benchmark indices wiped out early gains on Tuesday and closed in the red after a volatile trading session that saw metal stocks shining but IT scrips plunging. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P..
S&P 500 Breaks Through 3,000 on Novavax Vaccine OptimismThe stock market's biggest driver put the index over the important level of 3,000.