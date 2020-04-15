Amy Schumer worried about father's wellbeing during coronavirus pandemic

Amy Schumer's father is currently in an assisted living facility where 15 people have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amy Schumer is planning to 'revisit' IVF after coronavirusAmy Schumer is planning to "revisit" having more children when the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Amy Schumer donates essential supplies to friend's struggling New York hospitalAmy Schumer has helped out her friend's struggling New York hospital by donating essential supplies amid the Covid-19 crisis.