Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Possible review of lockdown fines for childcare-related travel

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Possible review of lockdown fines for childcare-related travel

Possible review of lockdown fines for childcare-related travel

The question was raised after the government backed Dominic Cummings' 260-mile trip while sick with coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Possible review of UK lockdown fines for childcare-related travel

Matt Hancock has said the government may review fines which people were given for breaching lockdown...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lindyprec

Linda Precious RT @patineuse60: BBC News - Government will 'look at' childcare-related fines https://t.co/bf2yMQVF4a 2 hours ago

AdamHjkja

Adam Hill Coronavirus: Possible review of UK lockdown fines for childcare-related travel https://t.co/Qdia0D3jin 5 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Coronavirus: Possible review of UK lockdown fines for childcare-related travel: Matt Hancock has said the governmen… https://t.co/B1enYwBsB7 7 hours ago

mcin321

Scottish Adviser There is something seriously wrong with this. Politicians deciding to review whether fines should have been issued.… https://t.co/jv7FmVmm98 8 hours ago

regeeregeeregee

RegiTime Fuck me! Retrospectively changing the law and possibly returning fine payments. Shameless cunts. I fucking despis… https://t.co/gklTceE26R 10 hours ago

barongreenbacks

Tim Binsley @MattHancock completely missing the point of the nations anger. No-one’s angry that lockdown breakers were fined. W… https://t.co/XlyqMiFDNJ 10 hours ago

dreyerwentzel

Dreyer Wentzel So the government instructs police to fine families for travelling during lockdown and now backtracks just because… https://t.co/HYbbUTorLV 11 hours ago

PoliticeStiri

Stiri Politice Coronavirus: Possible review of UK lockdown fines for childcare-related travel: Matt Hancock has said the governmen… https://t.co/kGlxD2kugy 11 hours ago