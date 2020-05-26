Jabalpur farmers to use sound of tin cases, tractors to keep locusts at bay

Swarms of desert locusts have reached around the border of Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The farmers have been asked to be prepared for the locusts attack by using tin cases, tractors' sound without silencer and other traditional methods to make locusts go away.One of the farmers said, "We have seen on Facebook, the vice chancellor of Agricultural college has said that we should make sound with the help of plates, Tin cases and tractors to demolish the desert locust swarms attack" Locust is a crop eater insect that can destroy the whole farm.