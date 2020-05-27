Find out what people who remain anonymous did while working at home during Covid. Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 04:00s - Published 4 days ago TruePublic.com is a mobile opinion platform. Weigh in if you like. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this K🌞 Yah still think black celebrities are the same as working black people in our community? I hate celebrities Nfs. If… https://t.co/JaPDXWG5lV 9 hours ago Laughing_Evil @LittleMsOpinion @StickeeNotes @donut_popper @JasonLemon Childish is ignoring what all of this is reall about, and… https://t.co/pNC9FVxgAx 11 hours ago Aniket Singh RT @Xpheno_: Studies say people who lose their jobs are twice as likely to report anxiety symptoms when compared with people who remain sta… 13 hours ago McAyeright? @NadineDorries @chloe4711 Personally I find it less offensive than this cabinet’s total contempt for the people and… https://t.co/EvJxVMRbK8 13 hours ago Kerry @KristenLKish It’s hard to find your true voice when horrible and senseless tragedies happen. I don’t want people t… https://t.co/FKeppSaeVY 14 hours ago Elder StatesMan @ideraoluwa8 Ko Funny rárá o... What where you expecting.. na people without common sense dey dey Relationship now… https://t.co/l9byA7EqRi 16 hours ago FulvousFox What I find relieving and remain hopeful of with George Floyd's case is that we have documentation and video eviden… https://t.co/w5h6Hu5mTQ 23 hours ago The Gardener @uk_rants @theresa_may was always on the remain side, and IMO still is. You can't have a remain negotiator going to… https://t.co/DNqxaNIT7W 1 day ago