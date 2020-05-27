KS PUA payments processed, KDOL says

The Kansas Department of Labor said Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments have been processed and should be hitting bank accounts soon.

STEADILY -- NOW SITTINGAT JUST OVER 105THOUSAND.HELP IS ON THE WAY FORCERTAIN UNEMPLOYEDKANSANS.THOSE WHO APPLIED FORTHE "PANDEMICUNEMPLOYMENTASSISTANCE PROGRAM"SHOULD BE GETTINGTHEIR PAYMENTS THISWEEK.THE PROGRAM ISDESIGNED FOR PEOPLENOT NORMALLY ELIGIBLEFOR TRADITIONALBENEFITS.HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMES.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"The department of laborsays PUA payments goingthrough without any glitches isa big success - especiallysince it's a brand newprogram.

Now Kansans areanxiously checking their bankaccounts waiting to see thepayments for themselves."GWENUANA DEAN, LIVES INWICHITA"A couple of my bills I've hadto postpone payments on andthe money that I do have I'mjust so scared to spend onanything."WICHITA RESIDENTGWENUANA DEAN APPLIEDFOR PUA BENEFITS THEDAY THE PROGRAMLAUNCHED.WEEKS LATER, SHE ISSTILL WAITING TO FINDOUT IF SHE QUALIFIES...GWENUANA DEAN, LIVES INWICHITA"Although I still meet therequirements it just still makesme nervous."DIRECTOR OFUNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE LAURELSEARLES SAYSDETERMINATION LETTERSARE BEING SENT OUT THISWEEK...SHE SAYS THEDEPARTMENT IS RUNNINGINTO A LOT OF ISSUESWITH PEOPLE APPLYINGWHO ARE NOT OUT OFWORK BECAUSE OFCOVID-19.LAUREL SEARLES, DIRECTOR OFUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE,KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF LABOR"That is the first requirementin order to receive benefits,the PUA program was createdin response to the pandemic."SEARLES SAYS THEDEPARTMENT SENTPAYMENTS TO MORE THANFIVE THOUSANDCLAIMANTS TUESDAY,WHICH TOTALED MORETHAN 30 MILLION DOLLARSIN BENEFITS.SHE SAYS THEY SHOULDBE HITTING BANKACCOUNTS IN THE NEXTDAY OR SO.IN THE MEANTIME -KANSANS WITHQUESTIONS ABOUT THEIRCLAIMS ARE STILL HAVINGTROUBLE GETTINGANSWERS.SANDEE BREIBY, LIVES INOLATHE"I try to be understanding, butjust better communication Ifeel like would be helpful."EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"In regards to that concern -the department says it'scurrently working on acallback system specifically forthe PUA program.

However - ithopes claimants will go to itsFAQ section on its website,which is updated daily.

EmmaJames, 41 Action News."