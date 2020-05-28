Scott Hicks Tabbed to Lead Women’s Ice Hockey at Indiana Tech

Hey good evening everyone... well when you start a new program it never hurts to bring in your first head coach with a national champion pedigree...and that's exactly what indiana tech did...the warriors announcing scott hicks will be the first head coach for their new women's hockey program debuting during the 20-21 school year...hicks comes to the summit city after spending the last decade as bench boss of the miami ohio women's hockey team...hicks started the redhawks' program in 20-10..

Compiling a 155-66-19 record, and winning three a-c-h-a national championships...he is a two-time a-c-h-a national coach of the year, and coached the usa hockey world university team three times... and he says he's excited to build up another women's hockey program here in the summit city..

The warriors will compete in the a-c-h-a and again will start play during the 20-21, 20-22 school year..you can see