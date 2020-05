Coachella Organizers Considering Postponing 2020 Festival Until 2021 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:26s - Published 4 hours ago Coachella Organizers Considering Postponing 2020 Festival Until 2021 Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have reportedly asked artists scheduled to play the festival in October to instead play in 2021. Katie Johnston reports. 0

