Coronavirus: Pubs continue to struggle amid calls for more relaxed social-distancing measures

More than three-quarters of pubs could reopen if social distancing rules were relaxed to one metre, the boss of a large trade body has said.

But if the two-metre guidance remains, just one-third could reopen their doors and many would face further financial misery and ruin, warned Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association.