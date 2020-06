Ontario Minister Sends Cardboard Cutout To Photo-Op Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:10s - Published 4 days ago Ontario Minister Sends Cardboard Cutout To Photo-Op Raymond Cho, Ontario's Minister For Seniors And Accessibility, looked a little flatter than usual at a photo op thanking Korean business groups for donating personal protective equipment to Canadians. 0

