Baltimore Community Activist addresses protests in Minneapolis

A young African American man named Freddie Gray died in police custody in West Baltimore and it lead to an uprising.

Five years ago it was Baltimore in the national spotlight.

Five years ago it was Baltimore in the national spotlight.

A young AfricanAmerican man named FreddieGray died in police custody inWest Baltimore and it lead toan uprising.

CommunityActivist Ericka Alston Buckcommitted her life and work toSandtown Winchester.

Fiveyears later, sheanother deadly arrest caughton camera.

Ericka Alston BuckCommunity activist 5:2━5:54“This man was handcuffedlaying on his naked belly inthe street.

We heard Eric Garner.

We heard I can We saw the breath leave out of this body this time. Ugh"

The Hennepin County Attorney prosecuting this case referenced the prosecution of the officers involved in the Freddie Gray case.

Mike Freeman Hennepin County Attorney: "We have to prove to prove it in a court of law.

I will just point to you the comparison to what happened in Baltimore and the Gray case. It was a rush to charge it was a rush to justice and all of those people were found not guilty.

I will not rush to justice. I right"

Floyd Buck want murder conviction for the officers involved. "They keep getting arrested.

No ones been charged with murder thus there are no consequence to mistreating black men" The Minnesota Governor has called in the national guard.

The fires, the looting people living in Baltimore in 2015.

"Should we be dying in the middle of the street?

No.

I condone violence or looting or arson.

I condone officers killing us either.

What happened in Baltimore it was oh you see me now?

And Minneapolis has the opportunity to say the same thing right now" The painful spotlight shifted to the Midwest.

But Buck says she will continue her work to end the cycle of pain..an unanswered cries for justice. In Baltimore Eddie Kadhim WMAR2 News. BALTIMORE CITY STATE ATTORNEY MARLYN MOSBY HAS RESPONDED TO MINNESOTA ATTORNEY MIKE FREEMAN, SAYING - QUOTE- "FOR HIM TO USE MY OFFICE TO JUSTIFY HIS INACTION OF THE TRAGIC AND PUBLIC KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD IS SHAMEFUL.

SAYING THERE WAS A RUSH TO CHARGE, A RUSH TO JUSTICE IN THE FREDDIE GRAY CASE IS DEMONST