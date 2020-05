Why Is Taylor Slamming Trump?

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to blast President Donald Trump for "stoking the flames of white supremacy." Swift's came in response to Trump threatening to send the national guard into Minneapolis, Minnesota to quell race rioting.

Business Insider reports that Trump posted a tweet saying 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts.'

"You have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" "'When the looting starts the shooting starts'???

We will vote you out in November."