freedom March in Redding

Tonight... people gathering in redding to stand in solidarity and make their voices heard.
Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding, and ana, was there a big turnout tonight?
Alan-- a lot of people coming for tonight's march of freedom and the organizer says: this march is meant to be a peaceful one take a look at this video.
You can see people and they're dressed in black.
The march started at the "m- l-k center".
And they made their way down court street.
Even chanting "i can't breath" and "no justice no peace" one person i spoke to tells me: she came out tonight to show support.
"i want to march to also let redding know that we are watching you too// we can march peacefully and get the word over" and i did see a few police cars patrolling the area.
But for the most part: tonight's march is staying pretty peaceful.
Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you