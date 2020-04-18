Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

freedom March in Redding

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
freedom March in Redding
Demonstrators gathered in Redding to stand in solidarity with George Floyd.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tonight... people gathering in redding to stand in solidarity and make their voices heard.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding, and ana, was there a big turnout tonight?

Alan-- a lot of people coming for tonight's march of freedom and the organizer says: this march is meant to be a peaceful one take a look at this video.

You can see people and they're dressed in black.

The march started at the "m- l-k center".

And they made their way down court street.

Even chanting "i can't breath" and "no justice no peace" one person i spoke to tells me: she came out tonight to show support.

"i want to march to also let redding know that we are watching you too// we can march peacefully and get the word over" and i did see a few police cars patrolling the area.

But for the most part: tonight's march is staying pretty peaceful.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now People gathered in Redding Saturday night to stand in solidarity and make their voices heard. https://t.co/Grwr9UHlxY 4 minutes ago

AleypalCM

aley-gator RT @yrMomsfav: REDDING CA MARCH FOR FREEDOM TONIGHT !!!!! https://t.co/zSxnQ058T1 20 hours ago

yrMomsfav

kennedy REDDING CA MARCH FOR FREEDOM TONIGHT !!!!! https://t.co/zSxnQ058T1 21 hours ago

mjfannon

Michael Fannon RT @CannabisRedding: Please SHARE - #Redding #California #Protest TONIGHT ! MARCH OF FREEDOM to 777 Cypress Ave - May 29 8:30 pm - Meet Ou… 21 hours ago

CannabisRedding

Redding Cannabis Connection Please SHARE - #Redding #California #Protest TONIGHT ! MARCH OF FREEDOM to 777 Cypress Ave - May 29 8:30 pm - Meet… https://t.co/FepUHpN7Lx 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown [Video]

Huntington Beach Protesters Demand End To COVID Shutdown

The "March For Freedom" took place Friday afternoon near 126 Main Street, where supporters were urged to wear red, white and blue and "bring your flags, signs and voices."

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:23Published