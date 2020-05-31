ralphs bday Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 weeks ago ralphs bday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "happy birthday to you" a story guaranteed to put a smile on your face this weekend---one tri-state man is celebrating a major milestone birthday.... family and friends of ralph probert gathered today in evansville to celebrate his 100th birthday--- after their original plans were canceled due to the pandemic.... those who know ralph drove-by his home to wish him a happy birthday.... ralph served in the navy during world war two---was married to the love of his life for 64 years-- and prior to covid-19--was active in the tri- state community--- volunteering at saint vincent hospital helping patients recover..... a*very happy birthday to ralph from all of us here! A







Tweets about this