Looting, Vandalism Erupts In Downtown LA Despite Citywide Curfew Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:18s - Published 46 minutes ago Looting, Vandalism Erupts In Downtown LA Despite Citywide Curfew Despite Mayor Garcetti's citywide curfew — which began as a curfew only for the downtown area to clean up the remnants of Friday night's protests — vandalism and looting began again in the area on Saturday night. 0

