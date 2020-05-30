‘As a black American I am terrified’
After the death of George Floyd, young African-Americans in Minneapolis say they’re scared for their safety.
George Floyd killing: Violence and fury hit US cities in 'widest unrest for decades'Violent clashes have spread overnight on Saturday as protesters defied city curfews, amid widespread anger at the latest police killing of a black American.
George Floyd killing: Protests and riots across US despite police murder chargeProtests and riots have flared overnight in cities across the US even though a Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder over the killing of black American man.