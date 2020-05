Thousands disperse after protests in downtown Las Vegas Saturday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:31s - Published 30 minutes ago Thousands disperse after protests in downtown Las Vegas Saturday Clashes between police and protestors landed people in jail during protests in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PROTESTORS LANDING PEOPLE INJAIL -- AND A SWATH OFDESTRUCTION BEHIND.THE CHAOS WAS PERFECTLYCAPTURED - BY ONE OF OURINTERVIEWS WITH LEGAL WATCHDOGS- BEING INTERRUPTED BY ANARREST/LEGAL WATCHDOGJOHN PIRO "WE'VEMADE PLENTY OF NOTES.THERE'SPLENTY OF THINGS WE'LL BEFOLLOWING UP ON TOMORROW.I MEAN WE'RE NOT BURNING LIKEOTHER CITIES ARE BURNING...(RUNNING AND SCREAMS)"THIS VIDEO SHOWS PROTESTORSTHOWING OBJECTS AT POLICE - -WITH SOME CHARGING ANDCHALLENGING THE LINE OFOFFICERS.METRO SAYS CARS WERE VANDALIZED-WINDOWS WERE BROKEN AT AREASLIKE THE FEDERAL BUILDING - ANDPOLICE WERE FROCED TO DEPLOYTEAR GAS AFTER PROTESTORS THREW'MOLOTOV COCKTAILS' ATOFFICERS.NIKI CHARLES/PROTESTOR "THEREWAS SOME BOTTLE THROWING.THERE WAS SOME FIREWORKS GOINGAND EVERYTHING.AT THE SAME TIME, THERE WERETHE COPS THERE RUSHING SOME OFTHE PROTESTORS WHO WEREN'TREALLY DOING ANYTHING, BUT ITWAS HARD TO SEE EVERYTHINGTHAT'S GOING ON."OVERNGIHT THERE'S ALSO REPORTSOF LOOTING AT AN AREA PAWN SHOP- - AND A POLICE CAR SET ONFIRE BY CARSON AND NINTH.MOST OF THE CLASHES BETWEENPOLICE AND PROTESTORS BEGANAROUND TEN LAST NIGHT.THAT'S HOURS AFTER THE PROTESTSBEGAN IN A MOSTLY PEACFULMANNER AT THE CONTAINER PARKAROUND SEVEN.MEANWHILE ATTORNEY GENERAL FORD





You Might Like

Tweets about this 老鍾🇹🇼 RT @alphacentauriii: #HongKong police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands protesting against a plan to directly impose nat… 1 week ago alpнacenтaυrι😷 #HongKong police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse thousands protesting against a plan to directly impose… https://t.co/04NkQso6KO 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Protest turns violent with fires, looting



Thousands of demonstrators took over La Mesa's streets Saturday to protest against an incident caught on video between an African American man and a white La Mesa Police officer. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 07:42 Published 3 hours ago Protesters vandalize downtown Las Vegas



Protesters began vandalizing buildings in downtown Las Vegas during a protest on Saturday night. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 12:32 Published 11 hours ago