Protest Interview

As prests erupt across the nation the message is now hitting home.

At 8-pm tonight, protesters are planning to peacefully march from the tippecanoe county courthouse to the lafayette police department.

People are fighting for racial-justice after the death of george floyd - an unarmed black man killed by a police officer in minneapolis last week.

Other recent deaths include breonna taylor in louisville and ahmaud arbery in georgia.

Anna, we are less than two hours away from a protest that's going to start right here outside the tippecanoe county courthouse.

Kaja jones tells me this all started with a simple social- media post she put out to see if people would protesting.

It ended up getting a lot of support.

Kaja tell us more about that?

Why are you protesting, what is the purpose?

Protests across the nation have started with the intention of being peaceful but many haven't ended that way.

What can say about those protests and how you hope this one will be different?

Finally, a message for people planning to come out tonight?

Lafayette mayor tony roswarski released a stement on