Drive-by graduation parade, Ronald McDonald House guest Rakeem Bowdry earned communications degree

THIS DRIV━BYSALUTE IS FOR RAKEEM BOWDRHE JUST FINISHED UP WHAT SOMETHOUGHT IMPOSSIBLE...HE EARNEDHIS COMMUNICATIONS DEGREE FROMTHE COMMUNITY COLLEGE OFBALTIMORE COUNTY.

RAKEEM WAS ACOLLEGE STUDENT IN MISSISSIPPIWHEN A CAR CRASH LEFT HIM AQUADRIPLEGIC.

HE CAME TOKENNEDY KRIEGER INSTITUTE FORTREATMENT AND WAS A GUEST ATTHE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSECHARITIES OF MARYLAND FOR TWOYEARS.

It felt amazing to beall the way from MS to here asa resident of MD to have thisamount of support, it filledmy heart with so much joy....couldn't thank the communityenough.

And all the ppl i hadan impact on...it'sblessing.

