Adam Lambert fires back at critics over his support of Black Lives Matter

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Adam Lambert has urged his right wing critics to stop following him on instagram, after they took aim at the Queen singer for his support of the US Black Lives Matter protests.

