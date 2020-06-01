Adam Lambert fires back at critics over his support of Black Lives Matter

Adam Lambert has urged his right wing critics to stop following him on instagram, after they took aim at the Queen singer for his support of the US Black Lives Matter protests.



Related videos from verified sources Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds support Black Lives Matter protesters with big cash donation



The stars did not join the protests that took place in cities across the US, but showed their support with this substantial cash injection. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:44 Published 31 minutes ago Thousands march in New Zealand in support of Black Lives Matter



Thousands of people chanted "black lives matter" as they walked through central Auckland on Monday (June 1), protesting the killing of Minneapolis African-American man, George Floyd. Meanwhile, in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 2 hours ago